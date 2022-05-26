William Alfonso, 50, Miami, Fla., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of trafficking drugs, a second-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. The cases, along with a misdemeanor charge of speed, were bound over to a Defiance County grand jury and his $250,000 bond was continued.

Set for pretrial hearing: Joseph Chiow, age and address unavailable, domestic violence; Kirstie Long, 31, address unavailable, domestic violence; Marianne Nease, 35, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Martha Ramirez, 45, 574 Defiance Crossing, failure to yield; Christina Padilla, 31, 751 Village Lane, driving under suspension, tinted windows; Justin Travis, 34, 423 Greenler St., disorderly conduct; Bobbi Doster, 37, 21045 Ohio 637, theft; Christopher Gabel, 58, Sidney, OVI, open container; Lance Thompson, 40, 1112 Perry St., OVI, no operator's license, turn signal violation, driving without a licensed driver.

Forfeiting bond: Marion Calhoun, 45, address unavailable, no fishing license ($150).

Sentenced: Allen Williams, 44, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Abraham Pettry, 36, 12023 Canal Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; tinted windows, $25 fine; expired plates, costs only.

Valerie Keefe, 24, 518 Washington Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; stop sign violation, costs only.

Heather James, 34, 1110 Karnes Ave., wanton disregard, $150 fine; Clarence Jefferson, 23, 639 Washington Ave., driving under suspension; Angelica Mitchell, 46, 895 Sunday St., driving under suspension, $100 fine.

