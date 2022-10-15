Martin Sanchez II, 29, 739 1/2 Westwood Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $150,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Sentenced:
Ivan Roblero, 27, Detroit, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended; no operator’s license/never licensed, costs only; speed, $65 fine.
Luke Chamberlain, 20, Antwerp, leaving the scene, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; failure to control, $25 fine.
Tracy Dalton, 55, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $50 fine; failure to register, costs only.
David Herman, 54, Bryan, OVI, $625/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; improper starting/backing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Arthur Bradford, 29, 2127 Baltimore Road, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; obstructing official business, dismissed.
Tammy Brown, 53, Bryan, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Toby Borstelman, 40, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Zachariah Graber, reckless operation, $25 fine; Ashley Ramirez, 35, 627 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Taylor Schilt, 25, Sherwood, failure to confine dog, $25 fine; Jaylen Rollins, 18, 1811 Wildwood Drive, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Vennrell Dowell, 22, Toledo, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Cody Jackson, 34, 314 1/2 Hopkins St., theft, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, $5.25 restitution to Dollar General.
Forfeiting bonds:
Joshua Sprow, 43, 09321 Kleinhen Road, disorderly conduct ($159); Kerrie Sprow, 52, 09321 Kleinhen Road, disorderly conduct ($159); Shari Hines, 60, 30843 Banner School Road, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial:
Terrell McKinsey, 23, 1557 S. Clinton St., four counts protective order violation; Jeanne Elghaiaty, 31, Toledo, failure to comply, criminal mischief, turn signal violation; Jacob Tow, 19, Jackson, Mich., operating a motor vehicle after underage consumption, speed, underage consumption; Chase Pask, 19, Hicksville, falsification; John Heilman, 74, 1761 Maumee Drive, failure to control, unsafe vehicle; Carlos Ramirez, 38, 1201 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension; Thomas Santos, 48, 905 Latty St., OVI, headlights/night.
