• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Mark Leazier, 41, Kendallville, Ind., appeared on charges of being a fugitive of justice out of Noble County, Ind. Leazier waived extradition to Noble County, Ind., and was immediately made available for release to authorities of Noble County.
Pre-trial hearings: Clyde Blair Jr., 44, Sherwood, two counts of assault; Edward Myers, 39, 1030 Ayersville Ave., domestic violence; Michelle Hill, 42, 1205 Riverside Ave, failure to control; Adam Mason, 21, 27640 Ohio 15, driving under suspension; Gilbert Reyna, 61, 1040 E. Second St., driving under suspension; Paul Duckett, 30, Lima, OVI, driving under suspension, red light violation; Skyler Daly, 19, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment; Nathan Brown, 31, 13419 Oris Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs; failure to display plates; Derek Goebel, 37, Stryker, driving under suspension, no motorcycle endorsement, fictitious registration, no eye protection/helmet; Thaddeus Goff, 29, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension; Jacquelynn Herman, 25, Grover Hill, expired operator's license, speed; Demetrius Lester, 24, Leipsic, non-compliance suspension, speed; Bishop Roberson, 20, 721 Stratton Ave., driving under suspension; Bobby Walker II, 50, Montpelier, assured cleared distance; Jacob Flores, 23, 07386 Christy Road, disorderly conduct; Samuel Flores, 20, 07386 Christy Road, underage consumption, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Nathaniel Long, 36, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Tara Carter, 33, Bryan, driving under suspension.
Sentenced: Jeffery Smith, 34, 1939 E. Second St., theft, five days jail; Dennis Green, 28, 1786 Sherwood Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Jordan Bowers, 19, 1119 Hopkins St., care in starting/backing, $50 fine; Christopher Cox, 27, Lima, failure to yield; Sierra Foulk, 21, Great Lakes, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Susan Keck, 48, Paulding, assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Anton Jackson, 27, Ney, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Christian Gritton, 20, 1467 S. Jackson Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Larry Burroughs, 71, 27084 Hoffman Road, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; Joshua Walters, 30, Hicksville, littering, $50 fine, three days jail suspended, eight hours of litter pick-up; Dallas Solis, 22, 210 Summit St., obstructing official business, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Angie Koscielak, 51, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Isaiah Marckel, 19, 12688 Wolf Road, no operator's license, $100 fine; Amanda Woodward, 36, Sherwood, expired plates, no fine; Ishmaila Njie, 33, Columbus, unsafe vehicle, $75 fine.
Andy Bostic, 46, 24015 County Road A, OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, $25 fine.
Richard Harrison Sr., 47, Paulding, open container, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; headlight violation, dismissed.
Brodrick Kunsman, 35, 626 Columbus Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Tyler Breen, 27, 1476 Mustang Drive, assured cleared distance, $25 fine, no operator's license for more than six months, $100 fine.
Mario Godoy Olivares, 41, Austin, Texas, no license $100 fine; speed, $30 fine.
