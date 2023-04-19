Robert Van Horn III, 33, Bryan, made an initial appearance on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. The case was continued bond was set at $150,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Sentenced: Isabella Mendoza, 24, 647 S. Jackson St., driving under suspension, $50 fine; expired license plates, costs only.
Austin Parsons, 30, 116 East St., driving under suspension, $50 fine; speed, $45 fine; disorderly conduct, costs only.
Sierra Bair, 29, 1543 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $50; Jerald Kroeckel, 34, 1608 Terrawenda Drive, no motorcycle endorsement, $50 fine; Ashley Workman, 38, 18930 County Road 111, no operator's license, $50 fine; Cameron Kosunick, 21, 210 Hopkins St., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Jaylyn Short, 20, 880 Circle Drive, criminal trespass, costs only; Jonathan Wright-Daniel, 20, Goose Creek, S.C., inducing panic, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Elizabeth Closson, 27, 700 Kiser Road, criminal damaging, $150 fine/$100 suspended, 30 days jail suspended.
Forfeiting bonds: Peter Fterniatis, 44, 406 Summit St., failure to confine dog ($175); failure to register dog ($55).
Set for pretrial hearing: Tayler Notestine, 28, 1206 Myrna St., driving under suspension; Katina Ward, 45, Ney, driving under suspension, stop sign, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Alan Jewell, 40, 308 1/2 criminal trespassing; William Brown, 65, 620 Chinook Drive, public indecency; Timothy Clapham, 33, 739 Westwood Drive, theft.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.