Dylan Santos, 30, 1810 Baltimore Road, appeared via video on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. This case and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence were continued until Monday. Bond was set at $150,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

Sentenced---

Humberto Perez III, 21, 1305 Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended; Britney Mack, 29, 844 N. Clinton St., domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/89 days suspended, assessment for women who use force, continue with mental health counseling; Jeffrey Deblaere, 31, 619 Euclid Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine.

Jacob Leach, 46, 107 Biede Ave., being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/89 days suspended, six months operator's license suspension, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; driving under suspension, two counts fictitious plates, shifting load, dismissed.

Julian Hinojosa, 26, Ottawa, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; OVI, $525 fine, 180 days/170 days suspended, one year operator's license suspension, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, speed, unsafe vehicle, tinted windows, no safety belt, dismissed.

Luiz Zepeda-Herrera, 35, Fort Wayne, aggravated menacing, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended; criminal damaging, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; domestic violence, dismissed.

Louise Hatton, 53, 609 Elbert St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45.

Joseph Kirk, 50, 902 Latty St., criminal mischief, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Forfeiting bonds---

Dru Pettigrew, 23, Toledo, possession of marijuana ($259).

Set for pretrial---

Justin Flores, 37, 1729 Ginter Road, theft; Isaiah Garrett, 34, 12417 Fruit Ridge Road, resisting arrest; Sonny Olivo, 29, Leipsic, theft, obstructing official business, criminal trespass; Jalen Longoria, 28, Wauseon, OVI, speed, violation of marked lanes, no safety belt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Bradley Root, 45, Hicksville, two counts OVI, no tail lights; Allysen Vieira, 26, 1222 Schultz St., two counts OVI, violation of marked lanes, possession of marijuana; Genaro Hernandez Lopez, 24, Delphos, driving under suspension, speed, no safety belt.

