Christine Nofzinger, 41, Bryan, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; possession of marijuana, $150 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to yield, no safety belt, dismissed.
Reginald Irvin, 44, Detroit, highway use tax violation, $50 fine; Teresa Cash, 53, 534 Degler St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Nicole Schaffer, 33, 24220 County Road 196, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Joshua Villanueva Sr., 34, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Brock Middleton, 30, 717 W. First St., no fishing license ($150); Aaron Woodby, 39, Cecil, no fishing license ($150); Kyle Dopp, 30, 70 Lakeview Drive, two counts failure to confine dog ($180).
Set for pretrial hearing: Jason Buchert, 46, 1023 Wayne St., menacing; John Tuto, 41, Antwerp, OVI, driving under suspension, no tail lights, no safety belt, violation of marked lanes, resisting arrest, open container; Trent Wells II, 21, Paulding, domestic violence; Luciano Zepeda, 29, address unavailable, obstructing official business, criminal trespass; Dakota Coats, 23, 717 W. First St., driving under suspension, speed, no safety belt, OVI, driving under suspension, speed; Venant Manirakiza, 49, Roanoke, Va., highway use tax violation, disobeyed traffic control device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.