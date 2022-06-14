Amanda Ringler, 37, Payne, a preliminary on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Danielle Craig, 52, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Christine Nofzinger, 41, Bryan, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; possession of marijuana, $150 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to yield, no safety belt, dismissed.

Reginald Irvin, 44, Detroit, highway use tax violation, $50 fine; Teresa Cash, 53, 534 Degler St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Nicole Schaffer, 33, 24220 County Road 196, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Joshua Villanueva Sr., 34, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Forfeiting bonds: Brock Middleton, 30, 717 W. First St., no fishing license ($150); Aaron Woodby, 39, Cecil, no fishing license ($150); Kyle Dopp, 30, 70 Lakeview Drive, two counts failure to confine dog ($180).

Set for pretrial hearing: Jason Buchert, 46, 1023 Wayne St., menacing; John Tuto, 41, Antwerp, OVI, driving under suspension, no tail lights, no safety belt, violation of marked lanes, resisting arrest, open container; Trent Wells II, 21, Paulding, domestic violence; Luciano Zepeda, 29, address unavailable, obstructing official business, criminal trespass; Dakota Coats, 23, 717 W. First St., driving under suspension, speed, no safety belt, OVI, driving under suspension, speed; Venant Manirakiza, 49, Roanoke, Va., highway use tax violation, disobeyed traffic control device.

