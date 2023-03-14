Allayah Coats, 21, 700 Kiser Road, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday on charges of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and trafficking drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Allayah Coats, 21, 700 Kiser Road, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday on charges of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and trafficking drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Sentenced: Piper Van Hoy, 18, Lyons, obstructing, $500 suspended, 90 days jail, mental health assessment; disorderly conduct, $25 fine.
Nathan Brown, 35, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; speed, $45 fine; stop sign, costs only.
Owen Waldfogel, 18, 1018 Schultz St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, costs only.
Aurelio Hernandez Jr., 23, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Cade Mansfield, 29, 22583 Bowman Road, failure to confine dog, $75 fine; Ulises Hernandez Valencia, 28, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Tracie Castle, 54, Toledo, highway use tax violation, $50 fine; Robert Egbert, 29, Toledo, highway use tax violation, $50 fine; Abdulkadir Aussein, 42, Etobicoke, Ont., highway use tax violation, $50 fine; Ernesto Reed, 42, Toledo, highway use tax violation, $50 fine.
Benicio Garcia, 18, 13416 Wilhelm Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail/177 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; underage person, $250 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; drug abuse, carry concealed weapon, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to control, dismissed.
Caleigh Roelfs, 28, Hicksville, possession of drug paraphernalia, costs only; driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine; driving under suspension, costs only.
Daniel Ordway, 29, Ottawa, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; driving under suspension, fictitious registration, lanes of travel, possession of drugs, dismissed with costs.
Forfeiting bonds: Tyler Ramon, 28, Continental, possession of marijuana ($250).
Set for pretrial hearing: Michael Hernandez, 32, 518 Grove St., aggravated menacing; Gary Weeks, 66, Fayette, criminal mischief; Preston Foor, 22, 1050 Grove St., possession of marijuana, OVI, speed; Wendy Grindstaff, 53, Napoleon, criminal trespass; Abdi Qasin, 37, Minneapolis, Minn., highway use tax violation.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.