Sentenced: Donovan Joyner, 25, 1371 Moll Ave., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), fictitious registration, dismissed.
Christopher Durkin, 20, 810 Washington Ave., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; OVI, turn signal violation, two counts driving under suspension, no tail lights, no safety belt, dismissed.
John Curry, 34, Toledo, driving under suspension, costs only; speed, $100 fine.
Hussein Hamzah, 24, Dearborn, Mich., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $150 fine.
Tyler Wilson, 32, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, costs only.
Anthony Velazquez, 25, 814 Riverside Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of drugs, $100 fine.
Austin Dalton, 21, 9020 Christy Road, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspension, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Dylan Story, 27, Houston, Mo., driving a commercial vehicle without a commercial driver’s license, $100 fine; Derrick Strickland, 31, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; James Delaney, 28, Hicksville, passing a stopped school bus, $100 fine;
James Dunn III, 32, 15119 Maumee St., aggravated menacing, $500 fine suspended, 180 days suspended; telecommunications harassment, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/177 days suspended; inducing panic, dismissed.
Lawrence Canada, 30, Clinton Township, Mich., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail/84 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of six days jail; speed, $100 fine; OVI, dismissed; failure to comply, $250 fine/$150 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; obstructing official business, $500 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended.
Alexandra Strata, 38, 195 E. Rosewood Drive, passing a stopped school bus, $500 fine/$250 suspended; Amanda Saylor, 40, 19292 County Road 198, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Phillis Kretz, 56, 838 Deerwood Court, inducing panic, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended.
Forfeiting bonds: Gregory Watson, 31, 27470 Ohio 424, disorderly conduct ($159).
Forfeiting bonds: Jorge De Jesus Quinones, 37, 871 McKinley St., possession of marijuana ($250); Tyler Justice, 21, Garden City, Mich., possession of drug paraphernalia ($250).
Set for pretrial hearing: Blade Leslie, 27, 701 Ottawa Ave., domestic violence; Chelsea Roberson, 25, 758 Jackson Ave., escape, resisting arrest; Joshua Haas, 2127 Baltimore Road, OVI, driving under suspension, assured clear distance; Kevin Weills, 39, Wauseon, two counts OVI, left of center, no safety belt; Joshua Haas, 44, 2127 Baltimore Road, possession of marijuana; Dallas Solis, 25, Toledo, OVI, driving under suspension, failure to control; Ashley Roddy, 34, 903 Ayersville Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia; Rasheid Burke, 33, 520 Defiance Crossing, driving under suspension; Romerol Lawrence, 54, 401 Hopkins St., theft, vehicle trespass; James Schroetter, 52, 623 Riverside Ave., domestic violence; Keith Curran, 41, 1702 Dakota Place, driving under suspension; Leah Grimes, 34, Cecil, driving under suspension; Steve Black, 69, 12053 Pomerantz Road, disorderly conduct; Daniel Upfold, 29, 1244 S. Jackson Ave., criminal mischief; Kristi Farquhar, 52, 14487 Power Dam Road, theft; Jennifer Howe, 48, 304 Hilton Ave., two counts theft; Elizabeth Morrow, 26, 927 Greenbriar Lane, theft; Penny Vargo, 53, Cecil, theft; Chad Poineau, 43, 15625 Harris Road, driving under suspension; Michael Lawson, 23, Toledo, no operator’s license.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.