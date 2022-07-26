Sentenced:
Russell Notestine, 62, 2169 S. Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct, $100 fine; OVI, $850 fine, 180 days jail/150 days suspended, two-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; public indecency, dismissed.
Ryan Wischmeyer, 33, 1058 S. Clinton St., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/174 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program and continue alcohol counseling; protection order violation, dismissed.
Kaycee John, 24, Stryker, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, costs only; OVI, dismissed.
Cindy Horsey, 64, 502 Tiedeman Ave., cruelty to companion animal, $250 fine suspended, 60 days jail suspended, no companion animals for three years; failure to register dog, $25 fine; failure to confine dog, $25 fine.
Carlos Amador Jr., 42, 1026 Wayne Ave., leaving the scene, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Rhea Martin, 26, Cloverdale, driving under suspension, $50 fine; expired license plates, costs only.
Joseph Haines, 44, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired license plates, costs only.
David Ward, 64, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Jonathan Saleski, 31, St. Louis, Mo., criminal trespassing/railroad, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/175 days suspended; Daniel Schwartz, 19, Wellington, Fla., criminal trespassing, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/175 days suspended; Joaquin Tovar, 43, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Alexander Estrada, 23, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $150 fine suspended; Christopher Dudley, 34, 21761 Defiance-Paulding County Line, failure to confine dog, $25 fine; Anthony Garcia, 38, 1000 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Amanda Kennedy, 43, Cecil, no operator’s license, $50 fine; Laura Bird, 51, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended.
Forfeiting bonds:
Jason Scroggins, 37, 628 Grover Ave., failure to confine dog ($125); Aye Min, 32, Fort Wayne, no fishing license ($150); Scott Muhl, 42, Adrian, Mich., no fishing license ($152); Ber Poe, 33, Fort Wayne, no fishing license ($150); Usman Rafi, 39, Fort Wayne, no fishing license ($150).
Set for pretrial hearing:
Nathan Kirby, 44, Toledo, driving under suspension, no safety belt; Brady Sloan, 25, 316 Clinton St., two counts OVI, failure to register vehicle; Brett Whitlock, 32, Stryker, OVI, reckless operation, leaving the scene, no safety belt; Bryan Foltz, 49, 20553 Kiser Road, two counts failure to confine dog; Michael Rochester, 39, 506 Washington Ave., no operator’s license; Jack Harter, 28, 1560 S. Jackson St., driving under suspension; Bryan Bechstein, 42, 914 Perry St., OVI, speed; Nicholas Boyd, 38, Paulding, OVI, turn signal violation; Kimberly Rosebrock, 29, 06115 Evansport Road, OVI, no child restraint, endangering children; Amanda Brinkley, 23, 13536 Fullmer Road, disorderly conduct; Tiffany Chapman, 44, Sherwood, OVI, failure to control; Ronald Blankenbeckler, 42, 11792 Buckskin Road, drug possession; Cody Jackson, 34, Cecil, theft.
