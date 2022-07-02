Anthony McGuire, 42, 210 1/2 Main St., appeared via video as a fugitive of justice on a warrant from Brazos County, Texas, and waived extradition. Pre-trial hearings were set for misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and violation of a protection order.
Sentenced:
Robert Mann III, 35, 263 Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; disorderly conduct (second count), dismissed.
Cody Fairchild, 30, Fort Wayne, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; signal violation, dismissed.
Thomas Talmadge II, 30, Holland, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of six days jail; OVI, park on road, failure to register, dismissed.
Zachery Billings, 25, 1160 S. Clinton St., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; no taillights, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Ethan Mendizabel, 21, 617 Euclid Ave., driving under suspension, $500 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Gene Maag, 39, Waterloo, Ind., no operator’s license, $100 fine; no brake lights, costs.
Angelica Villalva-Juarez, 59, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.
Roger Rice, 49, Huntertown, Ind., driving under suspension, costs only; Aaron Garrett, 36, Montpelier, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; New Adventure Properties, Paulding, nuisance violation, $100 fine suspended; Allan Schliesser, 56, Edgerton, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended; Debra Grimes, 51, Paulding, $50 fine; Matthew Penhorwood, 18, 662 Holgate Ave., no motorcycle endorsement, $50 fine; Danielle Wilson, 47, Archbold, falsification, $100 fine; Eli Gossman, 39, 23774 Hockman Road, no operator’s license, costs only; Matthew Yockum, 19, 411 Ogen St., underage consumption, $150 fine/$100 suspended.
Forfeiting bonds:
William Johnson, 38, McClure, drug abuse ($259); Ashley Gaebler, 31, Auburn, Ind., disorderly conduct ($161).
Set for pretrial hearing:
Kaitlin Dove, 26, Butler, Ind., violation of temporary protection order; Robert Clark, 37, West Valley, N.Y., driving under suspension; Rhiannon French, 39, 13536 Fullmer Road, driving under suspension, assured clear distance; Levi Harrison III, 54, 421 Seneca St., OVI, marked lanes; Aman Swami, 38, Regina, Saskatchewan, violation of marked lanes, driving on closed highway; Linda Gonzales, 41, Hicksville, passing bad check; Jeffery Hendricks, 58, 1695 Terrewanda Drive, telecommunications harassment.
Dismissed:
William Graham, 51, Paulding, nuisance violation.
