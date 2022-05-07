Stan Barclay II, 28, Lawrenceville, Ill., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony, and was over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond will continue at $100,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

Aaron Radford, 28, Lawrenceville, Ill., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond will continue at $100,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

Justin Goatley, 40, 1023 Wayne Ave., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His personal-recognizance bond was continued.

Set for pretrial hearing:

Jessica Bartley, 31, Holgate, driving under suspension, fictitious registration; Joe Suarez, 39, Sherwood, two counts resisting arrest, two counts persistent disorderly conduct; Sebastian Lababidi, 19, Toledo, violation of marked lanes; Eric Rosebrook, 46, 2083 Ginter Road, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence; Shawnita Thomas, 27, 1209 Magnolia Drive, failure to confine a dog.

Forfeiting bonds: Susanne Ankney, 46, 26415 Elliott Road, failure to license dog ($125); James Hicks, 24, 420 Douglas St., failure to license dog ($125); Cole Dockery, 25, 1490 Candlewood Court, failure to confine dog ($150).

Sentenced:

Ysidro Rivera III, 25, Hitchcock, Texas, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $65 fine.

Ashley Gaebler, 31, Auburn, Ind., persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; violation of temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended; violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Zachary Moser, 21, 1447 S. Jackson Ave., unauthorized use of property, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Jonathan Anderson, 37, Findlay, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Jeremy Jimenez, 31, Cape Coral, Fla., no safety belt, $30 fine; no operator’s license, costs only; no taillights, costs only.

Candi Cadle, 50, 1275 Grove St., illegal sale of cigarettes, $250 fine/$150 suspended; Ezekiel Adu-Baffour, 18, Dekalb, Ill., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifters course in lieu of two days jail, restitution of $125.27 to be paid to Walmart with co-defendants; Jonathan Griffin, 18, Cincinnati, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifters course in lieu of two days jail, restitution of $125.27 to be paid to Walmart with co-defendants; Jalen Corbin, 19, Hamilton, N.J., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifters course in lieu of two days jail, restitution of $125.27 to be paid to Walmart with co-defendants; Bradley Thompson, 47, 420 Highland St., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; Phillip Heilman, 56, 923 Asa St., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Joseph McCampbell, 21, Newark, theft, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail suspended.

Tags

Load comments