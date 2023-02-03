Justin Hogan, 32, Sherwood, cruelty to companion animal (two counts), $1,000 fine/$500 suspended, 180 days jail suspended, no possession or contact with companion animal for five years; two additional counts of cruelty to companion animals, three counts failure to register dog, dismissed.
Courtney Smith, 32, 520 Haig St., interfering with custody, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.
Robert Flowers, 38, Pflugerville, Texas, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension; driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of marijuana, following too closely, dismissed.
Jason Brandt, 22, 613 Washington Ave., temporary permit violation, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Alvin Valle Centeno, 46, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Tiffani Stanforth, 35, 15677 County Road 169, attempted theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Drake Miller, 18, Bryan, assault, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended; Jeffrey Warner, 38, Napoleon, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension; Ashley Beltz, 29, Hicksville, possession of drug instrument, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, substance abuse assessment; Tonja Smallwood, 50, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Nathan Phillips, 72, 226 W. River Drive, furnish alcohol to underage individual, $500 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Jessica Little, 33, 4321 E. Rolling Meadow, headlight violation, $25 fine; Adam Prichard, 20, 612 Dakota Place, theft of service, $150 fine/$100 suspended.
Set for pretrial hearing:
Gerald Adams, 65, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct, theft; Codie Ledford, 29, 1032 Perry St., driving under suspension; Isabella Mendoza, 24, 647 Jackson Ave., domestic violence; Mitchell Druckemiller, 33, New Haven, Ind., OVI, failure to control; Michael Rochester, 39, 506 Washington Ave., driving under suspension, possession of marijuana.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.