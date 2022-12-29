Julius Black III, 19, Memphis, Tenn., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of failure to comply and obstructing official business.
Kameron Newsom, 20, Memphis, Tenn., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and they were bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Kevin Martz Jr., 35, Grover Hill, criminal mischief, $250 fine suspended, 20 days jail suspended, restitution to Super 8 Motel; theft, dismissed.
Rigoberto Cucputul, 20, Fort Wayne, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; offering underage individual alcohol and no operator’s license, dismissed.
Stephen Schomaeker, 27, 603 Dakota Place, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of drugs, driving under suspension and no tail lights.
Stuart Owens, 38, 911 Greenbriar Lane, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension (two counts), violation of marked lanes and stop sign violation, dismissed.
Brennan Sabo, 22, Toledo, OVI, $375 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; lane violation, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Kati Stahl, 24, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; expired license plates, dismissed.
Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, obstructing official business, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; no safety belt, dismissed.
Caleb Bell, 32, Hicksville, criminal trespass, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $150 fine; failure to yield, $50 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $250 fine; no tail lights, $30 fine.
Mackenzie Cordle, 26, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $150 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Timothy Shaffer, 66, 19754 Ohio 111, OVI, $375 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; failure to control, $30 fine.
Holdan Martinico, 21, 2002 Baltimore Road, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/26 days suspended; Michael Sigman, 20, Hicksville, assault, $100 fine, 60 days jail/50 days suspended, anger management assessment; Mason Vonseggern, 63, Stryker, OVI, $375 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Scott Kirkland, 25, Paulding, possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine; Alyssa Oakley, 22, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Fred White, 33, Ravine Ave., driving under suspension, $75 fine; Alexander Yocklin, 36, 1991 S. Clinton St., failure to confine dog, $150 fine; William Maddox, 42, 517 Tiedeman Ave., driving under suspension, $150 fine; Kruz Harrington, 44, Bryan, driving under suspension, $50 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Pierce Nagel, 23, 628 Tiedeman Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia ($250); Whitney Atherton, 20, 924 Sunday St., failure to confine dog ($175); Anjelica Huckleby, 30, 1380 Ayersville Ave., failure to confine dog ($125); Kennith Miler, 29, 24840 Mekus Road, failure to confine dog ($125); Natasha Flores, 34, 1215 Ralston Ave., failure to confine dog ($195). Francisco Page, 35, 220 Lakeview Drive, gun load ($152); Benicio Garcia, 18, 13416 Wilhelm Road, possession of marijuana ($214); Terry Ross, 50, 19504 Schick Road, disorderly conduct ($159).
Set for pretrial hearing: Lesley Quarles III, 42, 1 Mirival Lane, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Jamie Rath, 45, 26150 Hoffman Road, three counts cruelty to companion animal; Travis Lyons, 40, Fort Wayne, OVI, failure to control, resisting arrest, open container; Jeffrey Warner, 38, Napoleon, OVI; Christine Shover, 52, 21296 Parkview Drive, failure to confine dog; Michael Rochester, 39, 506 Washington Ave., driving under suspension; Nathan St Clair, 24, 625 Wayne Ave., two counts OVI, turn signal violation, no tail lights.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.