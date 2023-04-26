Nicholas Gooding, 33, 316 E. Rosewood Ave., signed a Rule 4 waiver for a warrant from Findlay Municipal Court. He was made available for release to Findlay Municipal Court authorities.
Robert Spath Jr., 42, 709 Wayne St., appeared on a protection order violation, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was continued. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Sentenced: Lawrence Romerol, 54, 35 Main St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended; criminal trespass, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; vehicle trespass, dismissed.
Susan Thompson, 38, Jackson, Mich., possession of drugs, $150 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine; no child restraint, $50 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Samantha Post, 22, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 60 days jail/54 days suspended, one year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; wanton disregard, $500 fine suspended, 60 days jail suspended.
Cynthia Dotson, 21, 501 Hopkins St., wrongful entrustment, $250 fine/$200 suspended; Tarrence Grandey, 27, 1206 Myrna St., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Brian King, 42, 431 Walnut St., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Daran Stephenson, 43, Ney, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Wyatt Whalen, 22, 501 Hopkins St., driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bond: David Evans, 43, 534 Degler St., disorderly conduct ($159).
Set for pretrial hearing: Robert Garza, Jr., 49, 844 N. Clinton St., OVI (two counts), driving under suspension, no tail lights, equipment regulations, fleeing/eluding, child endangerment in motor vehicle, resisting arrest; Guillermo Gomez, 26, Des Moines, Iowa, OVI (two counts), no operator's license, marked lanes, no safety belt; Joseph Allsup, 59, Paulding, driving under suspension; Beverly French, 37, 860 Summit St., driving under suspension, expired license plates, speed; Alexis Thomas, 29, 1522 Standley Road, OVI, assured clear distance; Casaundra Yoder, 31, OVI, improper turn; Darrell Mawk, 53, Sherwood, no operator's license, turn signal violation, driving under suspension, following too closely.
