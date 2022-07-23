Celest Cluckey, 27, 1777 S. Clinton St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, restitution to Walmart of $131.11; two counts of theft, dismissed.
Anthony Meyer, 54, Sherwood, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; domestic violence, resisting arrest, dismissed.
Dakota Coats, 24, 717 W. First St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; two counts driving under suspension, two counts speed, no safety belt, dismissed.
Troy Klingler, 40, 588 Saint Paul St., aggravated menacing, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, assessment for anger management; protection order violation, dismissed.
Kyle Crase, 33, 214 Auglaize St., no operator’s license, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Stacy Schudel, 47, 1023 Ottawa Ave., disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Sandra Lopez, 45, 775 Village Lane, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail, restitution to Ayersville Carryout of $68.59; Ashley Combs, 26, 21488 Parkview Drive, driving under suspension, costs only; Jiovonni Mcmillian, 40, Auburn, Ind., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Grabiel Deleon, 30, 803 Linden St., driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Forfeiting bond:
Sara Donnelly, 36, Wauseon, no fishing license ($150).
Set for pretrial hearing:
Johnathan Butler, 27, Hicksville, resisting arrest; Luciano Zepeda, 29, address unavailable, disorderly conduct; Trey Partee, 18, 311 Ruth Ann Drive, OVI, slow speed; Quentine Forrey, 35, 711 Pierce St., falsification; Christopher Gerdeman, 58, 301 Glenwood Drive, theft; Ashley Martin, 31, Hazel Park, Mich., possession of marijuana; Kevin Moore Jr., 29, 1004 Sunday St., disorderly conduct.
