Sentenced: Whitney Atherton, 20, 924 Sunday St., failure to confine dog, $25 fine; Henry Butler Jr., 55, 1391 Milwaukee Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended.
Matthew Van Atta, 49, 1216 Washington Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention in lieu of three days; continuous lanes, dismissed.
Christopher Bercaw, 45, Paulding, failure to yield, $25 fine; no operator’s license, costs only.
Aaron King, 50, 1983 S. Jefferson St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Henry Butler Jr., 55, 1391 Milwaukee Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Verne Long, 44, 924 Warren St., driving without a license, $50 fine; Jimmy May, 20, 544 Haig St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Kanwarjit Jawanda, 45, Caledon, Ont., theft, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Kayleen Florence, 52, 35 Main St., failure to confine dog, $75 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Breck Rittenhouse, 36, 1038 Riverside Ave., failure to register dog ($125), failure to confine dog ($55), failure to confine dog ($55); John Phillips, 53, 1119 S. Clinton St., disorderly conduct ($159).
Set for pretrial: William Sprouse, 57, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., theft; Robert Flores Jr., 37, 2127 Baltimore Road, two counts OVI, lights on bike; Brandon Sprow, 33, Sherwood, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia; Dan Leo Mendez Morales, 23, Defiance, OVI, no operator’s license; Michael Wood Jr., 23, Paulding, domestic violence; Blaine Warnimont, 26, Cloverdale, driving under suspension, speed; Bobby Wirshup, 32, 500 Clinton St., driving under suspension; Zachary Parrish, 34, Continental, disorderly conduct; Ashli Antoine, 26, 210 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct; Rebekah Powers, 23, 6909 Ohio 66 north, theft; Brooks Ullinskey, 32, 717 Bouton Ave., driving under suspension.
