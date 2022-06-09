David Jones, 56, West Unity, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of OVI, speed, failure to control, and reckless operation. He was bound over to a county grand jury and his bond was continued.

Sentenced:

Justin Snyder, 24, 1016 Grove St., disorderly conduct, $250 fine suspended, 30-day suspended sentence; disorderly conduct, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended.

Benjamin Estle, 22, 608 Holgate Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension; dismissed, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and turn signal violation.

Zachary Hickman, 28, Butler, Ind., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.

Zackary Kovalkevich, 23, 14351 County Road 163, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; continuous line/lanes, costs only.

Julie Malone, 41, 309 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended.

Donald Lester, 50, 625 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension, $150 fine.

Heather Mckenzie, 44, 1516 Darbyshire Drive, driving under suspension, $75 fine.

Craig Oskey, 40, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Michael Wood, 23, 544 Haig St., driving under suspension, costs only.

Gina Zachrich-Lusk, 52, 1540 Mustang Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

David Marchant, 43, 503 Nicholas St., telecommunications harassment, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10-day suspended sentence.

Erby Gonzales Jr., 29, 648 Riverside Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $25 fine.

Jessica Bartley, 31, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine; headlights, $10 fine.

Valerie Keefe, 24, 518 Washington Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; red light, $25 fine; drug abuse, $25 fine.

Alyssa Maggard, 21, Toledo, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine; no child restraint, $50.

Jesse Kaiser, 26, 700 Kiser Road, assault, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/173 days suspended; violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding, no operator’s license, $100 fine; no license plate light, dismissed.

Chad Poineau, 42, 221 Wyandott Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; headlights, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Robert Donley, 42, Ney, wrongful entrustment, $25 fine; David Ward, 64, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $25.

Pretrial hearings set:

Scott Miller, 57, 1518 Westgate Drive, obstructing, driving under suspension, red light; Michael Herman, 18, Auburn, Ind., criminal damaging; Tristan Phillips, 18, Fort Wayne, criminal damaging.

