David Jones, 56, West Unity, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of OVI, speed, failure to control, and reckless operation. He was bound over to a county grand jury and his bond was continued.
Sentenced:
Justin Snyder, 24, 1016 Grove St., disorderly conduct, $250 fine suspended, 30-day suspended sentence; disorderly conduct, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended.
Benjamin Estle, 22, 608 Holgate Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension; dismissed, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and turn signal violation.
Zachary Hickman, 28, Butler, Ind., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.
Zackary Kovalkevich, 23, 14351 County Road 163, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended; continuous line/lanes, costs only.
Julie Malone, 41, 309 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended.
Donald Lester, 50, 625 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension, $150 fine.
Heather Mckenzie, 44, 1516 Darbyshire Drive, driving under suspension, $75 fine.
Craig Oskey, 40, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Michael Wood, 23, 544 Haig St., driving under suspension, costs only.
Gina Zachrich-Lusk, 52, 1540 Mustang Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
David Marchant, 43, 503 Nicholas St., telecommunications harassment, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10-day suspended sentence.
Erby Gonzales Jr., 29, 648 Riverside Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $25 fine.
Jessica Bartley, 31, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine; headlights, $10 fine.
Valerie Keefe, 24, 518 Washington Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; red light, $25 fine; drug abuse, $25 fine.
Alyssa Maggard, 21, Toledo, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine; no child restraint, $50.
Jesse Kaiser, 26, 700 Kiser Road, assault, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/173 days suspended; violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.
Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding, no operator’s license, $100 fine; no license plate light, dismissed.
Chad Poineau, 42, 221 Wyandott Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; headlights, driving under suspension, dismissed.
Robert Donley, 42, Ney, wrongful entrustment, $25 fine; David Ward, 64, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $25.
Pretrial hearings set:
Scott Miller, 57, 1518 Westgate Drive, obstructing, driving under suspension, red light; Michael Herman, 18, Auburn, Ind., criminal damaging; Tristan Phillips, 18, Fort Wayne, criminal damaging.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.