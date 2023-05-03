Earl Miller, 47, 1051 Ralston Ave., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of strangulation, a third-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. His $100,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision on the felony charge was continued.
Aaron Woodby, 40, Hicksville, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday on charges of trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. Bond on the trafficking charge was modified to $200,000 with a 10% allowance.
Sentenced: Amado Martinez III, 48, McAllen, Texas, OVI, $500 fine, 90 days jail/86 days suspended, one-year license suspension; OVI, following too closely, no safety belt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Tahylor Wilson, 45, 1677 Tahoe Ridge, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six-month operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; stop sign violation, dismissed.
Marvin Antonio Lopez Cruz, age unavailable, Wauseon, no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.
Amanda West, 41, 844 N. Clinton St., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/89 days suspended, assessment for women who use force; Zachary Tipton, 43, Lyons, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $1,000 fine/$900 suspended, 180 days jail/176 days suspended; Jennifer Ankney, 43, 220 Wyandotte Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Anais Beatty, 33, 6909 Ohio 66, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Cruz Valdez, 24, 821 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 60 days jail/57 days suspended; Arabelle Richie, 19, 102 Hill Ave., underage consumption, $150 fine.
Forfeiting bonds: Alexis Hughes, 21, 210 Minneapolis St., open container ($259); drug abuse ($180).
Kelsey Williams, 24, 1001 Schultz St., failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing: Kevin Moore Jr., 30, 501 Hopkins Ave., leaving the scene, failure to control, falsification; Brandon Swick, 36, Napoleon, failure to register; Denny Collazo, 45, 15 Deville Drive, telecommunications harassment.
