Sentenced: Douglas Gatson, 23, Detroit, Mich., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; possession of marijuana, $150 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Steve Branham, 39, Oakwood, obstructing official business, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $150 fine/$100 suspended.
Michelle Sherry, 55, 835 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Emilio Rodriguez, 32, 936 1/2 Wilhelm St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Amanda Perkins, 50, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; Tomasa Salinas, 54, 1813 Wildwood Ave., attempted illegal foodstamps, $250 fine suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, $498.46 restitution to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services; Jared Muhlenkamp, 34, Hicksville, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, batterer’s intervention program.
Bond forfeited: Richard Killion III, 32, 217 Seither St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($159).
Set for pretrial hearing: Elsayed Meslh Mousa, 44, Ann Arbor, Mich., highway use violation; Keith Brannon, 41, 1120 Ayersville Ave., domestic violence; Elizabeth Doeden, 34, Edgerton, violation of marked lanes, fleeing/eluding, possession of marijuana; Lori Greear, 62, 729 Summit St., OVI, driving under suspension; Cody Johnson, 33, 902 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension; Rodger Carpenter, 51, Oakwood, driving under suspension; Thomas McMichael, 34, Cecil, driving under suspension; Bishop Roberson, 24, 633 Ravine Ave., criminal trespass; Troy Busano, 24, 633 Ravine Ave., OVI, stop sign; Nicole Conn, 26, Ceil, theft; Jamie Bingham, 51, 708 Stratton Ave., driving under suspension.
