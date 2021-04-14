A Defiance man was killed late Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 24 in eastern Defiance County.
Chad Goff, the rider of a 2013 Harley Davidson, died just east of Flory Road at about 11:40 p.m.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Goff was westbound on U.S. 24 when his motorcycle struck two deer on the road. He was then ejected from the motorcycle and struck by a westbound Chevrolet Traverse driven by Rebecca Davis, 37, Napoleon.
Goff was declared dead at the scene.
U.S. 24's two westbound lanes were closed for more than three hours as authorities processed the scene.
The motorcycle came to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic but did not appear to have major damage.
At least one of the deer was killed and came to rest across the westbound lanes.
Traffic was backed up in U.S. 24's westbound lanes for some distance east of the scene — located about two miles from the Henry County line — when the road was closed Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
A second crash involving two tractor trailer rigs reportedly occurred early in the backup, with minor injuries.
That crash was handled by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, but details were unavailable Wednesday morning.
Authorities shut down U.S. 24 near Flory Road shortly after the crash and rerouted westbound truck traffic in Napoleon onto U.S. 6 and back to Ohio 66 well north of Defiance.
Highway Patrol troopers and the Defiance County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the South Richland Township and Jewell fire and EMS units.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.