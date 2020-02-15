Defiance Moose grant

The Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 granted $1,000 for St. John’s Lutheran School. The grant will be used for the annual auction and dinner set for March 7. Discussing the grant are Bill Philpot from Moose Lodge and principal Shellie Kosmerchock. The Moose fund is held by the Defiance Area Foundation.

 Photo courtesy of DAF

The Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 granted $1,000 for St. John’s Lutheran School. The grant will be used for the annual auction and dinner set for March 7. Discussing the grant are Bill Philpot from Moose Lodge and principal Shellie Kosmerchock. The Moose fund is held by the Defiance Area Foundation.

Load comments