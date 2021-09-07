Moose donation to FD

The Defiance Moose Family Center 2094 made a $1,000 grant to South Richland Fire Department. Pictured here are, left, Mark "Spanky" Seibert, Assistant Fire Chief for South Richland and Matthew Seibert, Trustee at Defiance Moose.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

The Defiance Moose Family Center 2094 made a $1,000 grant to South Richland Fire Department. Pictured here are Mark “Spanky” Seibert (left), Assistant Fire Chief for South Richland and Matthew Seibert, Trustee at Defiance Moose.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments