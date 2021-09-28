Moose donation to YMCA

The Defiance Area YMCA received a grant from the Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center to support facility enhancements. Pictured here are Rich Seward, executive director of the YMCA, and Stacy McCartney, Moose Lodge administrator.

 Photo courtesy of the Defiance Area Foundation

