Tinora donation from Moose

Tinora High School received a recent grant of $1,000 from the Defiance Moose Lodge 2094 for their Agri Ed Program (Greenhouse Project). Pictured talking about the grant are, left, Stacy McCartney, Moose Lodge administrator, and Emily Miller, Tinora F.F.A. President.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

