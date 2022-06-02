A Defiance man was seriously injured Wednesday morning on U.S. 24 — west of the city — when he was struck by a semi after exiting his vehicle following a crash.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, David Morton, 52, was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for serious injuries.
Because of the extent of the injuries, he was then flown by air ambulance to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, according to a press release issued by the Defiance post.
Morton was traveling eastbound on U.S. 24 — between Krouse Road and Paulding County Road 143 — at about 11:19 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the right side of the road and into some trees. He then exited his vehicle and walked onto U.S. 24 when he was struck by a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Dennis Elliott, 35, Hoyleton, Ill.
U.S. 24 was shut down for about 90 minutes. After Morton was taken to the hospital, the investigation continued and the scene was cleared, allowing for the highway to reopen.
Though the investigation continues, troopers believe that drugs and alcohol were not a factor, the press released noted.
Assisting the Patrol at the scene were the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and Defiance Fire and EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.