MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — A Defiance man was shot and killed here early Wednesday morning, and his daughter injured.
Jim Thomas, 76, died at the scene of an incident on Wachesaw Road in Murrells Inlet, just south of Myrtle Beach on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast.
According to Myrtle Beach TV station WMBF, the Georgetown County Coroner, Chase Ridgeway, identified Thomas. It also noted that, according to the coroner, Thomas “died at the scene.”
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office issued a very brief release Wednesday stating that three people were shot, but did not offer names. It noted that a suspect was being “detained.”
Thomas’ death and his daughter’s injury was confirmed by a local source who said that he and his wife, Linda, were visiting their daughter who lived in the Myrtle Beach area.
Thomas was the quartermaster at VFW Post 3360 in Defiance.
Further details were unavailable Wednesday afternoon.
