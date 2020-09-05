A Defiance man was placed on community control in Defiance County Common Pleas Court in an animal cruelty case.
Henry Guardado, 25, 1503 S. Jackson Ave., was placed on community control for four years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on two counts of cruelty to companion animals, each a fifth-degree felony.
As conditions of community control he is prohibited from possessing companion animals and was ordered to have no contact with his spouse except as deemed necessary by the court.
The reason for that order is Guardado was charged by Defiance police on Aug. 17 with menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor, and his wife is the alleged victim. The charge is pending in Defiance Municipal Court.
A 22-month prison term was reserved in case Guardado violates terms of community control.
A third count of cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and Guardado’s attorney, Leslie Shoup of Defiance.
Authorities alleged that between July 25, 2019, and Sept. 16, 2019, Guardado kicked and threw a companion dog at his residence, according to Murray. He also failed to seek medical attention for the dog.
Murray said Guardado’s wife had taken the dog to a veterinarian to examine the injuries. The county’s humane agent, Stacie Fedderke, then investigated the case.
“This is the second cruelty to a companion case we’ve prosecuted in recent months,” said Murray. “We appreciate the work of the humane officers. We think that these kind of cases need to be prosecuted. People that are cruel to animals often have other issues.”
