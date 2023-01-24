The trial of a rural Defiance man charged with assaulting and restraining his wife in 2021 opened Monday afternoon in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
A jury was seated late Monday morning in the case of Charles Harris III, 28, 24840 Mekus Road, with opening statements following shortly thereafter.
He is charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and three counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
Harris was indicted by a Defiance County grand jury in January 2022.
The charges allege that on Dec. 7, 2021 during a domestic incident he assaulted and threatened his wife, Tabitha, at their residence while three children were present in their home at 24840 Mekus Road.
In his opening statement, Assistant Defiance County Prosecutor Steve Furnas told the jury Monday that the defendant had been arguing with his wife via text message, and she feared he might be drunk after attending a Christmas party.
When he arrived home, he had been locked out of the home by Tabitha, but entered through a window after unsuccessfully trying to kick in the front door. He also allegedly kicked in a bedroom door before chasing after his wife and tackling her three times, dragging her to his car, threatening to kill her and throwing a brick at her, according to Furnas.
The defendant’s attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida, conceded there was an argument between the couple on Dec. 7, 2021, but claimed that Tabitha Harris made up the story. She characterized this a “desperate” attempt to position herself for a child custody battle.
Trial testimony Monday included statements from two state witnesses — county sheriff’s deputy, Ben Moser, who responded to the scene following a 911 call the night of the incident as well as Charles Harris’ stepdaughter, who was in the home that evening.
Tabitha Harris subsequently filed a divorce action against Charles Harris in May. A final hearing is scheduled next month in common pleas court.
At least two days have been reserved for the trial which is scheduled to resume this morning.
