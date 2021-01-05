NEY — A Defiance man was injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash near here.
Lowell Crites, 89, was transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital by Ney-Washington Township EMS, and then taken by ProMedica Transport to Toledo ProMedica Hospital with serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable.
According to the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 4:09 p.m. on Ohio 15, south of Scott Road, a Dodge Durango driven by Timothy Kinder, 43, Defiance, was southbound. A Kubota utility vehicle driven by Crites was eastbound in a field.
Troopers reported that Crites failed to yield when he attempted to cross Ohio 15. Kinder's vehicle struck the blade of the Kubota. The Kubota spun and came to rest on the roadway ejecting Crites. Kinder's vehicle continued off the left side of the roadway striking a mailbox and coming to rest in a yard.
Assisting at the scene was the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.