LYONS — A Defiance man sustained serious injuries when his motorcycle collided with a cargo van on Saturday.
Jack Long Jr., Defiance, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital, Toledo, with serious injuries.
According to the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 3:15 p.m., on U.S. 20 near Fulton County Road 10-3 in Royalton Township, a cargo van driven by Gary Pitzen, 69 Dubuque, Iowa, was eastbound on U.S 20, went left of center and struck a westbound motorcycle ridden by Long.
Long was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest on the right side of the road. The van came to rest on the left side of the road.
Pitzen was not injured during the crash. The roadway was shut down for approximately one hour while crews cleared the scene.
Troopers reported that a safety belt was in use by Pitzen, and no helmet was worn by Long. Impairment was not a factor in this crash. No charges were filed, and the crash remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County EMS and Lyons Fire/EMS.
