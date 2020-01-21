COLUMBUS — The Ohio Highway Patrol’s 166th academy class graduated last week after 30 weeks of intense training. Remarks were provided by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas Stickrath and Col. Richard Fambro, patrol superintendent.
“It was a distinct honor to help recognize the 42 cadets graduating from the academy as they commit to living a life of service with respect,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “Joining the Ohio State Highway Patrol requires a commitment to service in every sense of the word, and I commend the men and women of the 166th graduating class for their dedication and perseverance.”
A Defiance man, Francisco Chavez, was among the graduates and reported to the Lima post.
Courses completed by the 166th class included: crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense and emergency vehicle operations.
Each of the graduates reported to their posts on Sunday. The graduates’ first 70-working days will be a field-training period under the guidance of a veteran officer. The new graduates are assigned to 24 of the patrol’s 59 posts.
