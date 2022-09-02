A Defiance man, incarcerated in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), has filed a lawsuit in Defiance County Common Pleas Court seeking his immediate release.
A Defiance man, incarcerated in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), has filed a lawsuit in Defiance County Common Pleas Court seeking his immediate release.
Austin Davila, 321 W. Sherwood Ave., filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus through his attorney, Autumn Adams of Toledo, naming Chris Taylor, the plaintiff's probation officer, and Dennis Sullivan, CCNO executive director.
The suit asks that the court "issue a writ directing the executive director of CCNO to immediately release petitioner as his incarceration is in violation of his rights, and further requests that costs be taxed to respondent."
Adams alleges that after Davila was released on a cash bond — pending a motion to revoke his community control — he was re-incarcerated in CCNO and held without a hearing.
She alleges that this is a violation of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Too, Adams claimed that attempts to communicate with Taylor about the matter were not reciprocated.
The suit states that "It is utterly shocking that petitioner went into meet with his probation officer and never came out and apparently did not go in front of any court before being restrained of his liberty."
According to court records, a supplemental motion to revoke Davila's community control was filed on Aug. 25, one day after Adams filed her suit. An additional condition was set on the bond that day — that Davila be held at CCNO ending entry into a residential treatment facility.
Davila had been placed on community for four years in 2019 on a charge of domestic violence. Four motions to revoke his community control for alleged violations have been filed against him since then, including one in 2020 which resulted in the imposition of prison time.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.