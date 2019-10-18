Defiance resident Dale Meier received a great honor Saturday when he was inducted into the Ohio Eagles Hall of Fame while attending a meeting in Fremont. Meier has been a member of Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 for 40 years and has served as an officer at the local, district, zone and state levels. Pictured presenting an honorary plaque to Meier (right) is Ron Baum, past Eagles state president.
