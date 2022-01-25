A local man was arrested recently for his eighth violation in his lifetime of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).
On Jan. 20 at 11:06 p.m., Ohio State Troopers stopped Gilberto Martinez, 62, Defiance, for a speeding violation and not using a turn signal on Ohio 111 near Dotterer Street.
According to the report, during the traffic stop troopers determined Martinez was impaired and was subsequently arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.
During his lifetime, Martinez has had seven previous OVI convictions with the most recent two being within the last five years. In addition to the speeding and the turn signal violations, he as also charged with OVI and failure to wear a safety belt.
Martinez was scheduled to appear in Defiance Municipal Court at 10 a.m. Monday. The court was contacted about today’s hearing and according to the Clerk of Courts Casey Linebrink, his case was continued to Feb. 22 for pretrial, and Martinez is charged with OVI, third in 10 years, a first-degree misdemeanor.
