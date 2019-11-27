Robert Baker

A Defiance man was arrested Monday in connection with a felony child abuse case.

Robert Barker, 68, 23292 Breckler Road, was charged with two counts of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies.

According to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, the alleged incidents occurred from 2016-18 and involved minors under the age of 15.

Barker was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, and scheduled to appear today in Defiance Municipal Court. A case file has been sent to the Defiance County prosecutor’s office for presentation to a Defiance County grand jury.

