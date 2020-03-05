The Defiance Lions Club has announced the addition of the Shamrock Shuffle to its run series. This inaugural event is set in downtown Defiance and includes a new addition.
The event is set to begin at 1 p.m. March 14 in downtown Defiance. Registrants are asked to dress in their Irish best as the event occurs just prior to St. Patrick’s Day. The race will begin and end at the corner of Wayne Avenue and Fort Street.
The event is a fundraiser including a 5K run/walk, with an additional option to participate in a pub crawl through downtown Defiance. The fee is $25 for those interested in only running or walking and $40 for those interested in participating in the 5K run/walk and pub crawl. The pub crawl will include five $2 vouchers to be used at establishments through downtown Defiance. Maps will be provided the day of the event.
Pre-registration ends Friday. By pre-registering participants are guaranteed an event T-shirt and additional prizes. Day of race registration will be available as well, beginning at 11 a.m. March 14 at the corner of Wayne Avenue and Fort Street.
Registrations are being done through Run Sign Up. Use the link https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Defiance/LionsShamrockShuffle.
For additional event information, check out Facebook.com/DefianceLionsClub or contact a Defiance Lions Club member.
