Lilacs are blooming around the Defiance in time for the 18th annual Lilac Festival that is scheduled downtown from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. next Saturday.
This year’s event — presented by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) and sponsored by State Bank — will feature more than 100 art and craft vendors, children’s activities and food while downtown businesses will be open as well.
The day will begin with the Defiance Lions Club’s pancake breakfast on Fourth Street near the South State Bank Courtyard from 8-10 a.m. for a free-will donation. Breakfast will consist of pancakes and sausage, and milk cartons courtesy of Arps Dairy.
Some 750 free lilac seedlings will be provided by the DDVB and supported by volunteers through the State Bank GIVES program. Lilacs will be given out from the State Bank GIVES truck on Fourth Street near the South State Bank Courtyard beginning around 10 a.m. Different lilac varieties will be available for purchase as well.
More than 100 art and craft vendors will be lined up on Clinton Street and on the sidewalk on Second Street, displaying their items. This will include vendors from Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, and is the largest this event has seen, according to the DDVB.
In addition to the many art and craft vendors, a number of food vendors will be on hand. Lunch options will include items from Frank’s Frys, Pence’s, Jacob’s Meats and Wicked ‘Wiches & BBQ. Dessert options will be provided by Eric’s All American Ice Cream, Snowie of Upper Sandusky and Pence’s. Downtown restaurants also will be open.
Many other downtown businesses will be open and displaying their specialties on the sidewalks, according to the DDVB.
Children will have opportunities for enjoyment as well during the event. Again for 2023, pony rides will be available for free and the Lil’ Rascal Xpress train will be chugging through the area for a small cost.
Live entertainment will be the focus of the intersection of Clinton and Third streets beginning at 10 a.m. The schedule includes:
• 10 a.m.: Defiance Elementary School Sign Choir.
• 10:30 a.m.: Beverly Meyer, The Music Lady. She will be engaging audiences with invitations to be a part of the songs through movement. Meyer has been performing at festivals and providing entertainment for more than 20 years.
• noon: Defiance Karate demonstration.
• 1 p.m.: Brad Burkhart. He will be performing original music featuring songs on Defiance in honor of the city’s bicentennial observation this year.
• 2 p.m.: Defiance Elementary Fifth-grade Choir.
In addition to the live music, Andrew Martin, a magician, will be walking through the event area strolling sleight of hand magic for three hours, Justin the Clown will be offering balloon animals for free, and face painting will be available from Face Paint Fever for the duration of the event.
YELP (Youth Engaged in Leadership and Philanthropy) is joining the Lilac Festival this year with a children’s business fair. Young entrepreneurs will be set up with booth spaces showcasing their business ventures. These booths will be located on Fourth Street between State Bank and NAPA.
In celebration of the City of Defiance’s bicentennial, there are a few additional pieces being added to this year’s festival event.
First is the creation of a new mosaic honoring the bicentennial and being directed by Linda Glozzer; owner of Linda’s Glass Gallery, 411 W. Second St. The community will have the opportunity to contribute to this mosaic in front of the business. The art piece will then be displayed in the Second Street alley upon completion.
Second is the promotion of a major project for the bicentennial. Throughout Defiance, 200 lilac scrubs/trees will be planted this year to honor the city flower. Maps will be available at the festival, showing where these will be planted.
Parking for the event is available surrounding the event space with public parking lots and on-street parking. A downtown parking map can be found on the DDVB website at visitdefianceohio.com.
DDVB officials noted in a press release about the festival that they are “thankful for the support this event generates each year,” naming State Bank, DDVB board members and staff, downtown businesses, the Defiance Tree Commission, volunteers and attendees.
For more information, go to VisitDefianceOhio.com or social media avenues by searching Visit Defiance OH.
