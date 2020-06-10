Defiance Public Library has tentative plans to reopen in July.
New library Director Cara Potter shared the news with Defiance City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.
The library has been closed for 11 weeks due to coronavirus concerns.
According to Potter, the library tentatively plans to reopen during the week of July 6, with limited hours on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at all three locations (Defiance, Hicksville and Sherwood).
"That is dependent, though, on us getting hand sanitizer and other PPE (personal protective equipment) ordered," she said. "We're waiting on it to arrive right now. So, we have to follow the Ohio Library Council protocols for what we have to have in the library and safety measures. So, once we have those all in place we'll begin reopening the buildings. ... .
"And if that goes well and things don't change with COVID-19," she added, "we'll gradually add more and more hours on. And that will be true of all three locations. So we'll all be following the same hours to try to make it easier for people to keep track of what's going on."
Meanwhile, a traveling "pop-up library" — a van visiting various locations throughout Defiance County on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with mobile service — will begin next week, Potter explained. This also will provide WiFi services, she indicated.
Potter credited Kathy Holtsberry, Sherwood branch manager, and Renee Hopper, head of adult services, for helping organize the program along with the "friends of library" groups for providing funding and volunteer Terry Howarth for working to refit the library's utility van for this purpose. She described this as a summer pilot project, the future of which will be determined in August.
Too, she informed council that the library has waived fines for overdue books, but persons who lose or damage them still will be liable. She said this removes a "barrier" and makes it "more accessible for the community."
Additionally, the library has begun a new service at all three locations called curbside pickup, Potter noted, allowing patrons to pick up materials by appointment on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Books can then be returned at the library's book drop.
She also noted that Taryn Lawson has been hired as the library's new communications coordinator.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance vacating 660 feet of public right-of-way along Commerce Drive next to the Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant. This is needed for the planned Harmon Business Park proposed on Commerce Drive by a Toledo developer (Harmon Group). The emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler debunked claims he said people have been making on social media that the city will defund its police department. Such a proposal has been supported by some Minneapolis, Minn., City Council members following recent developments there. Waxler also noted that residents have made efforts to clean a narrow sidewalk on South Clinton Street, and this has provided a wider walking area.
• Mayor Mike McCann scheduled a council streets and sidewalk committee meeting for 5 p.m. June 23 to discuss "street concepts" for downtown Defiance. He also said the city is inventorying "donation boxes" around town and advised motorists traveling through the soon-to-be construction zone on Karnes Avenue to drive carefully. Street reconstruction is scheduled to begin there on July 8.
