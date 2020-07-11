The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) is welcoming patrons back into its buildings for limited hours following a temporary closure to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re so happy to be welcoming the public back into the buildings,” said Cara Potter, director of the Defiance Public Library System. “All three of our locations have regular users who I know have been waiting for this to happen. It’s really heartening to work in a community that values its public libraries.”
To promote broader access for all, DPLS has gone fine-free. All accrued overdue fines have been forgiven, and no overdue fines will be incurred going forward. Patrons are still responsible for lost and damaged fees.
Library hours are as follows: The Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood; and the Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The mall location is closed.
Visitors to the libraries are asked to maintain at least six feet of distance between themselves and other patrons and staff, and seating is limited.
Staff will wear face coverings when working with the public, and it is recommended that visitors wear one too. As a precaution, restrooms and drinking fountains will be closed to the public. Touchless hand-sanitizer stations are available, and high-touch areas will be cleaned multiple times daily.
To further serve residents throughout the county, the Defiance Mobile Express Route Bookmobile continues to take to the streets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with a mobile mini-collection for all ages. Visit the bookmobile — which also serves as a mobile WiFi hotspot — to place a hold on library materials, apply for a library card, or swap your Summer Gameboard for prizes, while supplies last. For a complete list of bookmobile stops, visit defiancelibrary.org.
Curbside service is still available by appointment in the mornings at all three library locations.
For more information, contact the Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456, the Sherwood Branch Library at 419-899-4343, or the Johnson Memorial Library at 419-542-6200.
