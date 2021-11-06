November is National Novel Writing month, challenging writers everywhere to pen a 50,000-word novel in 30 days.
To celebrate, Defiance Public Library will host “Let’s Get Inspired: A Writing Workshop,” led by Dr. Mary Catherine (M.C.) Harper, Professor Emerita of English and Humanities, Defiance College. The workshop will take place Nov. 16 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the fiction wing at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St.
Space is limited; those age 18 and up can register for the free workshop at defiancelibrary.org/write or by calling 419-782-1456.
Harper, a 2018 Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award winner, was selected as the 2019 Ohio Arts Council Poetry Resident at the Fine Arts Work Center of Cape Cod. She co-organizes the yearly SwampFire Retreat (swampfire.org) for artists and writers at 4 Corners Gallery in Angola, Ind.
She is a two-time winner of the Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Prize, for “Muddy World” and “Imagining Life As a Graffiti Artist,” and her poetry has appeared in numerous journals, including The Comstock Review, Cold Mountain Review, Pudding Magazine, New England Review, SLAB, MidAmerica, Tanka Journal, The Spectacle, Print-Oriented Bastards, Sheila-Na-Gig, and The Offbeat. Her Some Gods Don’t Need Saints chapbook was published in 2016. Her 111-poem collection The Found Object Imagines a Life: New and Selected Poems is forthcoming from Cornerstone Press. See marycatherineharper.org for more information.
