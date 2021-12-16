From Jan. 1-31, Defiance Public Library System will take part in Beanstack’s Fifth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group.
The theme is Read for a Better World, encouraging all readers to explore diversity, empathy, and action through literature.
Participants are challenged to log at least 120 minutes of reading during the month of January to be eligible to win a grand prize. There will be weekly prize drawings too for gift cards to local shops. All ages are welcome to participate, and any reading counts (no, it does not have to be a library book).
Register for the challenge and log your reading at defiancelibrary.beanstack.org, or using the handy Beanstack Tracker app, available in the Apple and Google Play stores.
For more information, visit your library or call 419-782-1456.
