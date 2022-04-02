Thirty-five years after the Chernobyl nuclear accident, pet expert Stephen Quandt traveled to the city to participate in a spay/neuter program and research campaign benefitting the descendants of the pets left behind.
At 6 p.m. Monday, Quandt will share his story — along with photos and videos he shot in Chernobyl — during a special, free online event presented by Defiance Public Library System (DPLS). To register, visit defiancelibrary.org/dogs or call any DPLS location.
Quandt will tell of meeting the inhabitants of the mostly abandoned city of Chernobyl, the totally abandoned city of Pripyat, and the dogs (plus some cats) he encountered there.
Quandt most recently worked as the feline behavior coordinator at one of the largest animal shelters in the U.S., the Animal Care Centers of NYC, where no animal is euthanized for space.
During the program Quandt will discuss (and show) radiation being detected and detail the impact the environment has had on animals’ lives.
For more information, or to register to receive a link to the virtual event, visit defiancelibrary.org/dogs. The program is geared to ages 16 and up.
