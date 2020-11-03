Leaf pickup is underway in Defiance. Crews will clear the following areas this week: today, east of the Auglaize River, south of the railroad; Wednesday, north of the Maumee River, east of Clinton Street; Thursday, north of the Maumee River, west of Clinton Street; and Friday, Holgate Avenue to Grove Street. Here, crews clear a street on the city’s east side on Monday.
