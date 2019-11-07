Leaf pickup
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

Defiance’s street department is continuing its leaf pickup program through Nov. 19. Here, a crew tends to leaves in the 1700 block of Hopkins Street Tuesday morning. Weather permitting, the remainder of the schedule is as follows: Friday, all streets from Holgate Avenue to Grove Street; Nov. 11, all streets from Grove Street to Riverside Avenue; Nov. 12, all streets south of Riverside Cemetery; Nov. 13, all streets east of the Auglaize River/north of the railroad; Nov. 14, all streets east of the Auglaize River/south of the railroad; Nov. 15, all streets north of Maumee River, east of Clinton Street; Nov. 18, all streets north of Maumee River, west of Clinton Street; and Nov. 19, all streets from Holgate Avenue to Grove Street.

