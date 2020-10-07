Defiance's annual leaf pickup effort by city crews is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.
The date was not mentioned specifically at city council's meeting Tuesday night — amidst testy discussion about a proposed leaf equipment purchase (see related story) — but officials noted that a tentative schedule has been set.
City officials ask that leaves be raked up to the street, but not into them.
Four straight weeks of pickup — Monday through Friday each week — are planned, along with two additional days thereafter before the effort is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 17.
The schedule, which is weather dependent and could change, is available on the city's website (cityofdefiance.com), and looks like this:
• Monday, Oct. 19: Holgate Avenue to Grove Street, including the west corporation limits along Baltimore Road.
• Tuesday, Oct. 20: Grove Street to Riverside Avenue.
• Wednesday, Oct. 21: south of Riverside Cemetery.
• Thursday, Oct. 22: east of the Auglaize River, north of the railroad.
• Friday, Oct. 23: east of the Auglaize River, south of the railroad.
• Monday, Oct. 26: north of the Maumee River, east of Clinton Street.
• Tuesday, Oct. 27: north of the Maumee River, west of Clinton Street.
• Wednesday, Oct. 28: Holgate Avenue to Grove Street.
• Thursday, Oct. 29: Grove Street to Riverside Avenue.
• Friday, Oct. 30: south of Riverside Cemetery.
• Monday, Nov. 2: east of the Auglaize River, north of the railroad.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3: east of the Auglaize River, south of the railroad.
• Wednesday, Nov. 4: north of the Maumee River, east of Clinton Street.
• Thursday, Nov. 5: north of the Maumee River, west of Clinton Street.
• Friday, Nov. 6: Holgate Avenue to Grove Street.
• Monday, Nov. 9: Grove Street to Riverside Avenue.
• Tuesday, Nov. 10: south of Riverside Cemetery.
• Wednesday, Nov. 11: east of the Auglaize River, north of the railroad.
• Thursday, Nov. 12: east of the Auglaize River, south of the railroad.
• Friday, Nov. 13: north of the Maumee River, east of Clinton Street.
• Monday, Nov. 16: north of the Maumee River, west of Clinton Street.
• Tuesday, Nov. 17: Holgate Avenue to Grove Street.
Meanwhile, the city's compost site on Ohio 281 — located behind the General Motors plant east of Domersville Road — will maintain its current schedule until Nov. 24. That is noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Thereafter, the site will only be open on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 — both Saturdays — from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. each day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.