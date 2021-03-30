Defiance County’s land bank discussed the possibility of assuming ownership of a couple of additional properties during its monthly meeting Monday.
However, words of caution were offered in both cases.
The land bank was formed by the county in 2019 to help with the cleanup of blighted properties. The goal is to help make them ready for resale.
One property suggested for acquisition — at least temporarily — is located on Baltimore Road, next to the former Zeller Corp. factory site. The factory was torn down some years ago, but environmental contaminants remain there, complicating cleanup, according to testing results.
Defiance County Community Improvement Executive Director Erika Willitzer explained that Rod Rittenhouse — owner of a storage facility adjacent to the former Zeller property — would like to replace a couple buildings there, but could have to deal with some environmental issues related to the former factory.
Some years ago, when the old factory was being scrapped out, contaminants from an electrical transformer spilled on the ground. This may have contaminated Rittenhouse’s property, Willitzer indicated.
Rittenhouse has proposed giving the property to the land bank. He would then buy it back after a cleanup effort, according to Willitzer.
However, land bank members responded with cautious.
Board member Ryan Mack, for example, advised against just taking a property without initial environmental testing.
Dennis Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) — which administers a variety of grant funds to local governments, including those associated with environmental testing — suggested that a series of steps be established for the proposal.
On another front, board member Curt Sigg noted that the owner of three parcels on Moll Avenue on the city’s southeast side would like to deed the property to the land bank. Two homes and a garage sit on the land, which is located on the city’s southeast side.
However, a tenant is in at least one of the homes, and is in arrears on rent, according to Sigg.
Fellow board member Niki Warncke cautioned against acquiring a home with a present renter, adding that “you can’t just throw someone out.”
All three parcels are current on property taxes, according to Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, the land bank’s treasurer.
In another matter, the board discussed ongoing cleanup at the former S-K Hand Tool Corp. site south of Defiance’s Hopkins Street in Richland Township.
A remediation action plan for removing a small area of contaminants is pending while Warrior Excavating — the southern Ohio company that will receive the property from the land bank in return for completing cleanup — has been delayed in returning to the site, according to MVPO’s Matt Spiess. MVPO is handling the administration of grants associated with the cleanup.
Mack informed the board — and received its approval — to discuss the cleanup with Warrior Excavating.
In other business Monday, the board:
• approved the monthly financial report showing that the land bank has a balance of $106,878.73. This includes an additional $39,982.50 from delinquent tax collections, which is the board’s largest annual revenue source.
• passed a motion allowing Myers to make transactions of less than $1,000 without board approval.
• learned that the land bank is liable for $11.07 in assessments for Preston Run improvements. This is related to the land bank’s acquisition of the former S-K Hand Tool property.
