The coronavirus had one noticeable impact for Defiance County’s juvenile court activity — delinquency cases dropped for a couple months, according to Judge Jeff Strausbaugh.
Answering questions during an interview Thursday concerning the court’s annual report, he said delinquency cases dropped when the coronavirus situation began making its impact known several months ago.
The decline seemed to continue for a couple months, Strausbaugh explained, before numbers began picking up, mirroring the time “we started to gradually ease back into things. You could see the filings increasing along the way.”
“We may be behind for the year (in case numbers) ... but I would say at this point, based on the courtroom activity and number of hearings, we are up to normal level filings.”
Strausbaugh noted that during the first couple months of the coronavirus situation “more kids were staying home and law enforcement at that point didn’t have to have as many contacts with kids.”
The court’s annual report recently provided to The Crescent-News on request indicated that 1,033 complaints and/or new cases were formally filed in 2019.
Of those, 368 concerned custody/visitation (114), child support (240), paternity (10) and other actions.
Not far beyond was the category of delinquencies (totaling 301), in which a person under the age of 18 was charged with what would be considered a crime if he or she were an adult.
Fifty-eight of these were felonies, while 243 were misdemeanors and probation violations.
Delinquencies sent 146 youth to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Center near Stryker for 3,430 total days.
Twelve kids with more serious felony delinquencies were sent to the Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio in Bowling Green for more individualized treatment, while six youth with serious crime adjudications were sentenced to an Ohio Department of Youth Services (DYS) facility in 2019.
Strausbaugh said the Bowling Green center is a confined facility similar to a jail and offers programming.
“We only send kids there in much more serious trouble,” he stated.
The same is true for those sent to a state DYS facility.
The juvenile court handled 253 traffic complaints last year. Other figures from 2019 include 56 dependency, neglect and child abuse cases, 52 unruly child complaints and three permanent custody cases.
Strausbaugh’s annual report also mentioned a number of the court’s youth intervention programs designed to curb or rehab the child’s behavior.
They include the following:
• CARTEENS, a traffic safety educational program handled by the Ohio Highway Patrol. Sixty-six juveniles participated in the program last year, according to the annual report. Strausbugh noted that first-time offenders may have their traffic offense dismissed if they complete the program and pay related court costs. He said kids are taught the “seriousness of being given a set of keys,” and added that they “need to learn the damage a car will cause.”
• Life Without Drugs, a 90-day program at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center for kids with drug- and alcohol-related problems.
• Parent Project. The program is used nationally, according to the annual report, and was “created specifically for parents with difficult or out-of-control adolescents.” Parents are taught different strategies to cope with their children over a 12-week period. Five parents completed the program in 2019. Strausbaugh observed that parents sometimes “end up bonding with each other and are able to interact in terms of (their kids’) own individual problems.”
• Defiance County Mentoring Program, which seeks to build relationships for kids ages 5-18 and adult mentors. Forty children were matched with mentors last year, the annual report noted.
• Diversion program. The county prosecuting attorney’s office can decide to refer cases for diversion following review. Sixty juveniles were referred to the program in 2019 with 33 completing it, while 16 were continued into this year and 11 were formally prosecuted.
• Work crew. Fifty-seven juveniles provided 699 hours of community service work with this program in 2019.
In addition to the above programs, the juvenile court also utilizes electronic monitoring, drug testing and an attendance officer to work with schools to address children’s attendance issues. And the court’s probation department employs an officer who is on-call around the clock.
