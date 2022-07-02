Preparations for another Defiance Jazz Festival are wrapping up as the event nears next weekend.
The event is scheduled from 3:30-11 p.m. next Saturday (July 9) at Kingsbury Park. The entry fee is $10 per adult while children and students will be admitted at no charge.
Gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. while the music will begin at 4 p.m.
The Festival’s website, however, also notes that “donations to our nonprofit organization are always appreciated!”
Food and beverages cannot be brought into the gated event, but these will be sold at the festival.
As last year, J.R.’s “jazzy funbags” will be given to children who attend in the “Citizens In Action” tent near the entrance.
This year’s event will feature four artists, and will include:
• Djangophonique (gypsy/world jazz). This quartet has “over a decade of national touring experience,” according to its website, making special mention of guitar player Andrew Brown, whose father played with Chuck Berry and the Four Tops. The band recorded an album (Jazz Du Jour) in 2020 and has a new album planned this year, the website notes.
• Alvin Waddles (traditional jazz pianist). His website states that the Detroit native is a “pianist, singer, composer and director” who has played in many locations, including Barbados, China, France, Spain and Ghana in West Africa. A music director for Hope United Methodist Church in Southfield, Mich. and a public school in New York, his website states that he has worked with “some of the world’s finest musicians,” listing Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Placido Domingo and Tremaine Hawkins, among others. And he has received awards from the Detroit Musicians Association and Detroit City Council.
• Barbra Lica (pop/folk jazz). Her website notes that Lica is Canadian born and lives in Toronto, and is “a seasoned act on the North American club and festival circuits.” She has a new single “In 40 Years,” released his first album in 2012 and was nominated in 2017 for a Juno Award as “best vocal jazz album.”
• MojoFlo (neo-funk). The band’s website notes that the group was named “best band” in 2016 by two publications — Columbus Monthly and (614) Magazine. It also states that the band “has shared the stage” with the likes of Rebirth Brass Band, Joan Jett, KC and the Sunshine Band, and the Dynamites featuring Charlie Walker. The band released its first album in 2009.
