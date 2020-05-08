Given the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Defiance Community Cultural Council made the decision to cancel the 2020 Defiance Jazz Festival. The goal was to keep the audience, performers and many volunteers healthy and safe. The success of this event depends on a large gathering of people, which would certainly be unadvisable at this time. Additionally, some performers would need to travel from southern states and others from Canada.

The goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable jazz experience for the community. Organizers look forward to next year's Defiance Jazz Festival on July 10, 2021.

