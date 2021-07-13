After a year-long wait, Kingsbury Park filled with jazz enthusiasts again this weekend.
Because of the coronavirus, the jazz festival was cancelled last year. But on Saturday night, gates opened at 3:30 p.m. as the Defiance Jazz Fest returned to Defiance, offering acts such as the Fort Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band, guitarist Gaetano Leitizia, Snaps for Sinners and the Bobby Floyd Trio.
The Defiance Community Cultural Council organizes the event each year that offers music at Kingsbury Park. The cultural council receives a grant from the Ohio Arts Council, making that the largest funder of the event. Admission this year was $10 per person, and food and drinks were available by local vendors. Wrist bands were also available for those who wished to drink wine or beer.
According to Anne Miller, owner of Indigo Therapeutic Massage and Bodyworks, downtown, and co-director of the event, “We received so many compliments from festival goers about the variety of performers, food vendors, the volunteers, the parking assistance, and the overall atmosphere of the event.”
Asked about the attendance at this, the ninth jazz festival, Miller said that 1,000 plus attended the event. “We looked at our counters at one time and saw 875. When Snaps for Sinners came on, we were full almost to the gates with people.” This makes the 2021 event the largest to date.
Anne’s twin sister, Angie Miller, owner of Handsome Tuxedo and Suits, is the other co-director. She said, “It was fantastic to see so many people get reacquainted after such a long time of separation. You could see friends and neighbors, and family members gathering for a wonderful evening. Thank you to everyone who helped make this event a great success.”
The Miller sisters said that for the first time the event was livestreamed. The watchers had the ability to donate as well on the livestream. At least $800 can be counted from the virtual event.
Citizens in Action, a local citizens group that sponsors the Martin Luther King Jr. pancake breakfast each year, organized the children’s activities. Because of COVID, the organization decided to hand out fun bags to children as they entered the gates.
Largest sponsors for the event were Defiance Moose Family Center, Premier Bank, Farmers and Merchants Bank, Defiance Optimists and Citizens in Action. Numerous other local businesses and individuals also donated to the event.
The event started at 4 p.m. with the Fort Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band and ended around 10 p.m. with the Bobby Floyd Trio. All in all, the cool temperatures offered the Defiance community a pleasant evening to enjoy with family and friends.
In appreciation of the Defiance Jazz Festival committee and volunteers, Alan Busteed, a violinist from California, will offer a free jazz concert today at 7:30 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. The concert is free and open to the public.
The concert will include Ramona Collins, jazz vocalist, Cliff Monear, pianist, Ray Parker, bass and double bass, Kasan Belgrave, alto sax, Kevin Clark, vocalist.
